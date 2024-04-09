Questions remain after video released in fatal Chicago police shooting of Dexter Reed Disturbing video released on Tuesday shows Chicago police officers firing 96 shots during a deadly shootout after a traffic stop last month in Humboldt Park. A police officer was wounded and the driver officers pulled over was killed. As questions swirl about use of force, and whether it was justified in this case, other questions have emerged over why five plainclothes officers circled Dexter Reed's car in the first place.