COPA issues video of shootout that left man dead, Chicago police officer wounded in West Humboldt Park

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability released new video and documents Tuesday from a police shooting in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood back in May that left one officer injured and the suspect dead.

The report from COPA did not say why Chicago police tactical officers wanted to talk to Nathaniel Fejerang, 19, in the alley behind the 4300 block of West North Avenue back on the night of Thursday, May 29. But the video does a foot chase, a struggle, and one gunshot before a series of shots in response.

It was just after 10:30 p.m. when officers tried to stop Fejerang in the alley.

Police said when officers caught up to him and tried to detain him, the man's gun went off, hitting the police officer in the leg. Police said the officer then fired back, hitting the man.

COPA on Tuesday released bodycam video from the officer who fired the shots that killed Fejerang. The gun the teen fired is not visible from any of the new video.

The following exchange is heard between an officer and Ferjerang.

Officer: "Stop reaching! Give me your hands!"

Fejerang: "I got shot in my hand!"

Officer "Stop reaching!"

Fejerang: "Shoot me, n****!"

A shot is heard.

Fejerang: "Shoot me, b****!"

More shots are heard.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Chicago shows his fellow officers pulling him through an alley and into a patrol car after he was shot in the leg.

One expert said he is not surprised to see police return fire.

"The officers had a full right to shoot back, and would be expected to shoot back," said Arthur Lurigio, a professor of criminal justice and psychology at Loyola University Chicago. "If they didn't shoot back under those circumstances, I would consider that unusual."

CBS News Chicago was there as the officer walked out of the hospital on Friday, May 30. A line of his fellow first responders was there for support.

Meanwhile, Fejerang died from his injuries, with wounds on the head, neck and chest. The officers involved put on administrative duties as per protocol while the investigation continued.

There was a gun at the scene. COPA stopped short of assigning it to Fejerang, and they did not mark the case as closed.