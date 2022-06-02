COPA releases video of shootout between off-duty CPD officer and catalytic converter thieves

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage of a shootout between an off-duty Chicago Police officer and a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter in the Norwood Park neighborhood in April.

Police have said, around 5:45 a.m. on April 28, an off-duty officer saw a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, and when he identified himself to the thieves, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the off-duty officer."

COPA is investigating that shootout, and on Thursday released doorbell camera video which shows a white sedan driving down Imlay Street, before stopping in the middle of the street, at which point two people get out of the car and open the trunk.

The two people can be seen milling around the car, and occasionally walking in and out of view of the camera for a couple minutes before the off-duty officer is seen walking up behind them on the sidewalk and shouting, "Stop mother*****s. Come on!"

At that point, as the officer is standing next to a tree, a shot rings out, and the officer takes cover, before taking out a gun and firing two shots as the suspects get into the car and drive off.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The officer was placed on 30 days of administrative duty after the shooting, which is standard procedure after Chicago police officers fire their weapons.