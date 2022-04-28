Off-duty CPD officer involved in shootout with catalytic converter thieves in Norwood Park; no one injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter Thursday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 5:45 a.m., an off-duty officer saw a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, and when he identified himself to the thieves, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the off-duty officer."

The thieves then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting, and no one was in custody late Thursday morning.

Police said the officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the incident.