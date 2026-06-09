Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating shooting by officer in Country Club Hills

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Country Club Hills on Tuesday evening.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene at 189th Street and Lorreto Lane, where multiple law enforcement officers, including members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, were canvassing the area. A firearm was also seen lying in the middle of the street.

Police sources tell CBS News Chicago that two people were shot and that two people were in custody, while two others remain on the loose.

Officers at the scene appeared to inspect two vehicles, a white sedan and a black sports-utility vehicle.

COPA is asking anyone with information to call 312-746-3609 or visit Chicagocopa.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.