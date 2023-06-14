COPA releases details on Brighton Park CPD officer shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New details were released today about a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in Brighton Park.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) found last Friday, the off-duty officer noticed they were being followed and stopped outside a restaurant. The other driver stopped as well.

After a brief argument, the other driver pointed an object at the officer, who then fired a shot. A short time later, COPA said that person went to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is some surveillance video of the shooting but COPA hasn't released it yet.