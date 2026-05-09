COPA releases body camera video of deadly shooting involving police in Humboldt Park

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving police in Humboldt Park in March.

Police said just after 5:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct an investigatory stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue that was wanted in connection with a shooting on the nearby Eisenhower Expressway earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle, a white Mercedes, fled from police, and a pursuit was initiated.

Body camera video shows the moment two Chicago police officers are approaching a white Mercedes that crashed into a CTA bus after the brief pursuit by officers.

The officers can be heard yelling "get out of the car or we'll shoot," and the driver then starts ramming the bus and unmarked police squad car back and forth.

Video then shows the officers firing at least five shots at the passenger side window of the car.

Another officer can be heard saying "I see he's hit" as he's approaching the car. Bystanders are heard pleading with the police to "not shoot." Police are heard responding that the suspect is wanted for murder.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshots to the upper body and was pronounced dead. He was identified as Derek Jordan.

It's not known the suspect was pointing at officers. Police said officers immediately rendered aid to the man after he was shot and a firearm was recovered from the car. They have not said if the driver fired that weapon.

The legal team now representing Jordan's family says they're conducting a civil investigation. They said the "the loss of life was unnecessary and was due to the officer's "failure to de-escalate."