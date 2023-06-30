Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, passing showers this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With NASCAR's first Chicago Street Race this weekend, spectators may want to beware of possible showers this weekend.

Still, it's warm and humid for us today with isolated shower/storm chances through sunset, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The weekend features cooler temperatures lakeside with passing showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STORMS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 71.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 84.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. ISOLATED STORMS. HIGH 74.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 2:45 PM

