Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, passing showers this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With NASCAR's first Chicago Street Race this weekend, spectators may want to beware of possible showers this weekend.
Still, it's warm and humid for us today with isolated shower/storm chances through sunset, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The weekend features cooler temperatures lakeside with passing showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STORMS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 71.
SATURDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 84.
SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. ISOLATED STORMS. HIGH 74.
