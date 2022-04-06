Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps over next few days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first front moved through Chicago overnight with rain. Now the second part of the system will pull colder air into our area for the next few days.
As low pressure rotates across our region, showers and snowflakes will pinwheel through northeast IL and northwest IN.
TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 39.
THURSDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 46.
FRIDAY: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.
