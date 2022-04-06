Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps over next few days

Watch CBS News

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first front moved through Chicago overnight with rain. Now the second part of the system will pull colder air into our area for the next few days.

As low pressure rotates across our region, showers and snowflakes will pinwheel through northeast IL and northwest IN.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 39.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & WET. HIGH 46.

FRIDAY: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 1:15 PM

