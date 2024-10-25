Cooler temps Friday night in Chicago with 40s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday night's temperatures will be on the cool side, setting up for a sunny but cool weekend ahead.

Thursday night and Friday morning rainfall amounts added up to over an inch in some spots in the western suburbs. Doppler Radar estimated as much as three inches fell in parts of La Salle County.

There is a great weekend ahead with cool temperatures and lots of sunshine. Tonight's lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago but expect mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s. The coolest readings will be near the lake. Then, Saturday night, lows will drop to the 30s, with upper 30s in the city and a light freeze in the western and northwestern suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and milder, with highs in the low 60s.

A warming trend begins Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Then gusty southwest winds boost highs to the low 80s by Tuesday. Unseasonably warm weather continues on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees ahead of a storm system that will increase rain and storm chances Wednesday night.

The best chance of rain on Thursday will be in the morning. Then, expect breezy and cooler air in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening and into the 40s at night.

