CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cooler day is ahead in the Chicago area.

There is a high swim risk along area beaches due to dangerous rip currents and 5 to 8-foot waves. A beach hazards statement remains in effect until late Monday night.

Highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday until mid-week highs reach near 90 degrees.

The next chances for showers and storms develop late Tuesday through Thursday night.

A hot weekend is ahead.