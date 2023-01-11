Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cool down on the way

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Certainly does not feel like the heart of winter with temperatures into the 50s. The normal high is 32 degrees. 

So as our next system approaches, most of the precip would fall as rain on Thursday as temperatures will run steady in the upper 30s. However, north winds to 30 mph will pull in colder air through Friday. Storm track is still favoring areas far to our south, so we expect a 30% chance for rain during the day tomorrow possibly mixing in a few snowflakes as the sun sets. 

On Friday temperatures will be more seasonable and lake-effect snow showers will be around for northwest Indiana. 

After the system departs another warming trend is on the way.

TONIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOP LATE. LOW 37.

THURSDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. GUSTY WINDS. STEADY TEMPS IN THE UPPER 30S. FEW SNOWFLAKES AFTER DARK.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS IN NORTHWEST INDIANA. HIGH 33.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 1:31 PM

