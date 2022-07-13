Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool with clear skies tonight, low 60s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breezy northeast wind is creating dangerous currents at the lake. Waves as high as 5 feet are also possible through the night. Swimming is not advised.

Mostly clear skies and cool tonight. Low of 60 degrees, but the 50s in the suburbs.

Sunny skies and beautiful for Thursday. Highs in the 80s, but in the mid-70s along the lake shore.

Storm chances return Friday with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers for the daylight hours on Saturday, then more widespread rain for Saturday evening through the day on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts could range from one to two inches in several locations.

Turning dry and heating up as we head into next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 60°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 81°, but the mid-70s near the lake.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 80°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

