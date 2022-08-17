Watch CBS News
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.

Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.

CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.

Police provided no further details.

