Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student
Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!

Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.

The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.

The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.