Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County has a new flag!

Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.

The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.

The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.

On this Flag Day, we're proud to announce Cook County's new flag! Designed by local student Andrew Duffy and mentored by @GovCreativo, the new flag is called "I Will" and embraces the landscape and values of Cook County. For more info, visit https://t.co/VDwOt9Y725 pic.twitter.com/NIflM09DWS — Cook County Government (@cookcountygov) June 14, 2022