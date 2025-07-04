Watch CBS News
Cook County Sheriff's Office warn of phone scam

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning about a new phone scam aiming to con people out of thousands of dollars.

The office said the caller claimed a person failed to respond to a grand jury subpoena and now must deposit $9,500 into a Cook County Jail kiosk or face arrest.

The sheriff's office reminds the public that no government agency requires people to make payments at the Cook County jail or to anyone else.

The sheriff's office advises anyone who encounters this call to get their full name, badge number, and phone number.

They also advise not to follow the caller's instructions but to call the department they claim to represent.

