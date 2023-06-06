Watch CBS News
Cook Co. Sheriff's office on the run for Special Olympics Illinois

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Cook County Sheriff's Office are on the run Tuesday morning.

They'll be kicking off the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

"This flame of hope will begin. It's a 150-mile 4-day journey through the neighborhoods of Chicago, the villages of suburban Cook County, and the towns of Illinois on its way to Bloomington," said a spokesperson.

The torch is headed to Bloomington for the summer games starting on Friday. The run raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics. 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 11:20 AM

