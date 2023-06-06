Cook Co. Sheriff's office on the run for Special Olympics Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Cook County Sheriff's Office are on the run Tuesday morning.

They'll be kicking off the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

"This flame of hope will begin. It's a 150-mile 4-day journey through the neighborhoods of Chicago, the villages of suburban Cook County, and the towns of Illinois on its way to Bloomington," said a spokesperson.

The torch is headed to Bloomington for the summer games starting on Friday. The run raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

Who's getting PUMPED 💪 for @SOWG_Berlin2023 ⁉️



Please join us in wishing @specialolyUSA luck - especially Drew, Rob, Colleen, and Carolyn from #Illinois, who will be representing their country on the 🌍 stage. Learn more: https://t.co/hCX6S7PzpK#Cheer4USA #UnbeatableTogether pic.twitter.com/9CZPyJgjFc — Special Olympics Illinois (@SO_Illinois) June 1, 2023