Cook County Sheriff's Office finds $1.5 million worth of laptops in stolen trailer

The Cook County Sheriff's Office recovered $1.5 million worth of laptops when they found a trailer that had been stolen last week.

Law enforcement said their Organized Retail Theft investigators were tipped off last Thursday about a 53-foot trailer that had been stolen earlier in the week from Bridgeview. The tipster told them the trailer might be in the 100 block of North Austin Avenue in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Sheriff's deputies found the trailer and also confirmed the truck that it was attached to had also been reported stolen. Inside the trailer, investigators found laptops worth $1.5 million.

The sheriff's office said they believe the laptops were intended to be used to flood the secondary retail market with stolen goods.

It was not clear whether anyone was in custody for the thefts. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.