Second installment Cook County property tax bills will be out by Nov. 14

The second installment of Cook County Property tax bills will finally be going out to homeowners.

Cook County property tax bills for 2024 are set to be released by next Friday, Nov. 14. Payments are now due by Dec. 15.

The mailing of the second installment bills was delayed due to issues upgrading the county's property tax system, so the window between issuance and payment is tighter than normal.

If you have questions, you can get more information at CookCountyTreasurer.com.