Cook County warns of scam court hearing notices demanding payment for parking fees

The Cook County Chief Judge's Office is warning people about a scam to get people to pay fake parking fees.

Officials said fake hearing notices labeled "Illinois Circuit Court – Hearing Notice" use QR codes to get people to pay and threaten consequences if they don't respond.

The chief judge's office said the Cook County Circuit Court does not send out notices like this, doesn't request payment through QR codes, and doesn't threaten arrest or credit reporting like this for unpaid parking charges.

Official court information, including case details and payment options, is available only through the Circuit Court of Cook County's official website or by contacting the Clerk of the Circuit Court directly.

If you receive such a notice, you should call police and report the notice to the Illinois Attorney General's office.