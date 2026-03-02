Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County warns of scam court hearing notices demanding payment for parking fees

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Cook County Chief Judge's Office is warning people about a scam to get people to pay fake parking fees.

Officials said fake hearing notices labeled "Illinois Circuit Court – Hearing Notice" use QR codes to get people to pay and threaten consequences if they don't respond.

The chief judge's office said the Cook County Circuit Court does not send out notices like this, doesn't request payment through QR codes, and doesn't threaten arrest or credit reporting like this for unpaid parking charges.

Official court information, including case details and payment options, is available only through the Circuit Court of Cook County's official website or by contacting the Clerk of the Circuit Court directly.

If you receive such a notice, you should call police and report the notice to the Illinois Attorney General's office.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue