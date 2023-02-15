Cook County's oldest voter honored for dedication to electoral process

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is Cook County's oldest voter, and she got a special surprise on Tuesday for her devotion to democracy.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough surprised 111-year-old Susie Lewis at her home with chocolates, balloons, flowers, and a Valentine's Day card.

She said she thinks it's important to vote because "it changes things" for the better.

During her visit, Yarbrough also thanked Lewis for her commitment to the electoral process.