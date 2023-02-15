Watch CBS News
Cook County's oldest voter honored for dedication to electoral process

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is Cook County's oldest voter, and she got a special surprise on Tuesday for her devotion to democracy.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough surprised 111-year-old Susie Lewis at her home with chocolates, balloons, flowers, and a Valentine's Day card.

She said she thinks it's important to vote because "it changes things" for the better.

During her visit, Yarbrough also thanked Lewis for her commitment to the electoral process.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

