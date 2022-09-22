Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday.

Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home Tuesday night.

Judge Carl Boyd Cook County Circuit Court

Chicago Police said at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 57-year-old woman reported Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window – which broke. Police said they saw a large cut to the side of the woman's face from the broken glass, and arrested Boyd on the spot.

He was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Boyd appeared in court Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond, according to court records. He is due back in Domestic Violence Court, 555 W. Harrison St., on Tuesday of next week.

The office of Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to have Boyd's case moved out of Cook County, so as to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, CBS 2 has confirmed.