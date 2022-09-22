Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday.

Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home Tuesday night.

judge-carl-boyd.jpg
Judge Carl Boyd Cook County Circuit Court

Chicago Police said at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 57-year-old woman reported Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window – which broke. Police said they saw a large cut to the side of the woman's face from the broken glass, and arrested Boyd on the spot.

He was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Boyd appeared in court Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond, according to court records. He is due back in Domestic Violence Court, 555 W. Harrison St., on Tuesday of next week.

The office of Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to have Boyd's case moved out of Cook County, so as to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, CBS 2 has confirmed.

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.