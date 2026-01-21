Cook County Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in shooting that killed teen girl on Chicago's West Side

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side this past weekend.

At 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Melissa Castrejon was shot and killed in the 1800 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood.

Police said she was sitting in a car when she was shot by an unknown person. She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Castrejon later died at the hospital.

"This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young person far too soon," Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers, said in a news release. "Someone out there knows who is responsible. We are urging anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward anonymously and help bring justice to Melissa and her family."

Castrejon was one of seven people killed in separate shootings in Chicago this past Sunday alone. Three more were injured.

Anyone with information should contact Cook County Crime Stoppers at 800-535-STOP (7867), or leave an anonymous tip with CPDTIP.com.