Cook County Circuit Court Drug Treatment program graduates get fresh start

Cook County drug program graduates get second chance at life

Cook County drug program graduates get second chance at life

Cook County drug program graduates get second chance at life

A group of graduates is getting a chance at a new beginning as they start their sobriety journey.

They just graduated from a Cook County Circuit Court Drug Treatment Program.

For Eli Saul Mercado, 51, the moment was 30 years in the making.

Mercado was among the graduates from the program. He said his reason for leaving his three decades of addiction to marijuana, ecstasy, and alcohol behind was his two daughters, 5-year-old Kataleya and 6-year-old Katalyna.

"I thought of being there for them, not away from them," he said.

Mercado completed two years of probation, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and regular drug testing for the drug treatment court program. He now works 50 to 60 hours a week as a delivery driver and as a technician at an oil change service company.

"I got two older children, they're already adults and they're married, so my thoughts were I don't want to make the same mistake twice. Cuz my older two kids, more than half of their life, I was pretty much in jail," he said.

Kelly Gallivan-Ilarraza, who is the director of the problem-solving courts for the Circuit Court of Cook County, oversees the drug treatment court program.

"Today, I want to say, it's almost like our Super Bowl," she said. "It's a huge celebration, right. We feel like we've put all this work into our participants and walked with them on this journey."

Those completing the program not only have their convictions vacated, but their cases expunged.

"Everything just out of my record. I love it! I love it!" Arvin Basilio said.

Basilio was once addicted to crystal meth. He admitted to stealing just to get high.

After completing the program, he now works as a supervisor and receptionist at a restaurant supply company.

"New beginning. New life. It's a new start for me," he said.