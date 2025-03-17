Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to run for reelection

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Monday that she is running for another term.

Preckwinkle cited her concerns with the Trump administration as a reason to run for reelection.

"Now is the time to lead the fight to protect all residents of Cook County," Preckwinkle said in a statement.

She said she intends to build upon her work in criminal justice reform and expanding access to health care.

Preckwinkle, who turned 78 on Monday, has served as Cook County Board president since 2010. She previously served five terms as alderwoman of the 4th Ward, representing parts of the Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Bronzeville neighborhoods.

Preckwinkle ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Chicago in 2019, losing to Lori Lightfoot in a runoff.