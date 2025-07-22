Crisis of domestic violence in Chicago addressed at Cook County Board hearing

Advocates, survivors, and the Cook County State's Attorney shed light Tuesday on the crisis of domestic violence in the Chicago area.

They testified at a Cook County Board hearing on gender-based violence in the city. Many of those who testified share children with their abuser and are scared every day while still in the thick of trying to get protection.

For others, it is too late — as the system failed to step in before their family member was killed.

The core issue is domestic abuse survivors trying to navigate that system.

"It has been approximately seven years, three months — 70,000 hours — since I first started my first court process," said Sarah Brown.

Brown, a mom of three, shared her yearslong uphill battle against not only her abusive ex, but the very system designed to protect her and her family.

"The system needs to change," Brown said.

Brown sat down with CBS News Chicago ahead of the hearing Tuesday. She said so many children, including her own, get caught in domestic violence.

"There's no oversight, there's no accountability for anyone outside of it, so for me, it's a letdown," Brown said.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke called domestic violence "the second house on fire" in Chicago after gun violence.

City leaders say violent crime has been decreasing in Chicago. But at the hearing Tuesday, advocates said domestic-related homicides are up 34.6%, and shooting-related domestic murders are up more than 81.8% from 2024.

"As soon as we came into office, we knew that domestic violence was also a crisis time," said O'Neill Burke.

The state's attorney is promising big changes — including growing the Special Victims Bureau, and providing better access to an abuser's background.

But this will only happen in criminal court. CBS News Chicago's yearslong investigation into systemic failures from the legal system to law enforcement found many victims deal with domestic cases in civil court, in which the State's Attorney's office cannot get involved.

"And so if we don't focus and prioritize on civil court, we're missing these cases," said Katie Dunne, executive director of the Chicago77 Group, which works with the City of Chicago on research and program development, "and this is why we have the highest murder rate in the country in terms of domestic relations cases."

So many victims ware forced to file civil protection orders because their abusers are never arrested, and their case never makes it to criminal court. This is what happened to Maria Roque.

CBS News Chicago has reported on how Roque was repeatedly failed, and was ultimately killed by her ex in front of her kids after going to police for help. Her ex had never faced criminal charges prior to her death, so she was stuck in the civil court system.

Roque's brother, Andres, wants to be a voice for his sister.

"There should be more, like, not failing her, and now that I'm still here, I can fight for her — even though she's not here," Andres Roque said at the hearing, "and I'm doing it for her kids."

CBS News Chicago asked O'Neill Burke how the system can be improved for survivors in civil court. Her response was that the system needs to ensure such survivors have better access to resources.

If you are in a domestic violence situation or know someone who is, the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County has guidance on getting a protection order.

The State's Attorney's office provided this notice of a victim's rights and other information for victims of domestic violence.

The Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence issued this guide for Domestic Violence and Firearm Safety.

Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline: 877-863-6338

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233