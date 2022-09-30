Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.
On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.