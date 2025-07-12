Construction worker injured after sidewalk collapses in downtown Chicago

Worker injured after falling through collapsed sidewalk in the Loop

Worker injured after falling through collapsed sidewalk in the Loop

Worker injured after falling through collapsed sidewalk in the Loop

A construction worker was injured Saturday morning when part of the sidewalk collapsed under him in the Loop in downtown Chicago.

Chicago police said the 49-year-old man was working in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when the sidewalk collapsed, and he fell one floor down.

The man was working on a mechanical lift at the time, and it tipped over when the sidewalk collapsed.

The man hit his head when he fell, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.