First round of construction begins to replace lead pipes in Cicero, Illinois

A stretch of homes in Cicero is the first to be getting rid of lead pipes that have been in the ground for decades.

Construction has already begun, with plans for the old pipes to be converted to copper.

Crews are working to first replace the water main, putting in a bigger one to improve water pressure for about 120 homes in Cicero. Then, getting rid of possibly dangerous lead pipes.

"In the long run, it's going to be great for the town," said resident Antonio Ramirez.

Ramirez has called Cicero home for 15 years. This is the first time he said he's seen this kind of construction on the block.

"I'm excited because you know now I can be able to drink water with confidence from the faucet," he said.

He said he normally buys bottled water, and once the pipes are replaced, he predicts it'll save him money.

"It's costly because I have to spend probably like $200 every two or three months," he said.

The project promises to be completed at no cost to Ramirez or his neighbors by using a forgivable loan from the state. Forgivable so long as the work is completed in an area designed as a low-income census tract.

This first round covers about 120 homes, replacing their pipes along 48th Court, from 16th Street to Roosevelt Road.

"This is our first of many projects we're doing," said Lido Manetti, superintendent of water and sewer in the town of Cicero.

He explained the possible danger of the lead pipes.

"Lead service lines, the water leeches into it, the lead affects children mainly under the age of seven to five and under, but it also affects adults and anyone else who's got other health and medical issues," Manetti said.

He said the fanfare from Monday is mainly to send a message to neighbors in a largely Hispanic community that a city leader is asking for access to their home is ...

"We're here for good, not to scare anyone," Manetti said.

The town predicts it'll take one to two days to update each home once they start changing over the pipes.

The four blocks they're starting with are just the beginning. The town has asked for additional funding to finish what they said will be a $200 million project to replace 13,000 water lines.