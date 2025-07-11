Chicago nonprofit hosting flag football camp for girls at South Side community center

This weekend, a South Side community center is gearing up for huge sports camp for youngsters. Parents are flocking to get their children in on this female flag football frenzy.

At age 24, Darrin Cotton Jr. shows his true love for Chicago.

"I just knew I wanted to help people, and that was my number one goal; help people that look like me and come from where I come from," he said.

Five years ago, Cotton started the non-profit Concrete Rose 773.

"Chicago's South Side is the concrete, and we have some roses that grow from that concrete; some special individuals," he said.

The organization works with youth through food giveaways, but mostly sports.

Boys and girls suit up and hone their skills. This summer Concrete Rose 773 is focusing specifically on one group.

"We're reaching out to the young women this year. Girls need love, too," Cotton said.

More than 100 girls will don jerseys and come to the Pullman Community Center for Concrete Rose's first flag football camp on Sunday.

"We've got a 130 girls in two weeks," Cotton said.

While at the Pullman Center, Cotton wants to enlighten the girls on professions surrounding sports, too.

"We have a whole women in sports expo that we're going to do where they'll be informed about different careers that they can take in sports," he said.

The timing of this girls' flag football camp during the summer, Cotton believes, is essential for many on the South Side.

"When kids kind of don't have an avenue to work with, or don't have leadership or guidance, they tend to make bad choices. So we're just trying to take 2 hours of the day, 4 hours of the day, and just teach them something, and maybe those 2 hours can save a life," he said.

And Concrete Rose 773 can keep living up to its creed

"A rose can grow from concrete, come from nothing. A star can shine in the darkest of places," Cotton said.

While this week's girls' football camp has already reached capacity, another has been scheduled for next week, and there's still room if you're interested in signing up your youngsters.