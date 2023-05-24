Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD hosting another community safety meeting at West Garfield Park library

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD hosting second safety meeting at West Garfield Park library
CPD hosting second safety meeting at West Garfield Park library 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting another public safety meeting after two juveniles were shot outside of a public library in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened last week outside the Legler Regional Library near Pulaski and Wilcox.

A security guard carried a 12-year-old victim inside and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. A 16-year-old was also shot in the leg.

An arrest was made in connection with the shooting.   

Tonight's community meeting at the library starts at 6 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.