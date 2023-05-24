CPD hosting another community safety meeting at West Garfield Park library
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting another public safety meeting after two juveniles were shot outside of a public library in West Garfield Park.
The shooting happened last week outside the Legler Regional Library near Pulaski and Wilcox.
A security guard carried a 12-year-old victim inside and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. A 16-year-old was also shot in the leg.
An arrest was made in connection with the shooting.
Tonight's community meeting at the library starts at 6 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.