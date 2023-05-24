CPD hosting another community safety meeting at West Garfield Park library

CPD hosting second safety meeting at West Garfield Park library

CPD hosting second safety meeting at West Garfield Park library

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting another public safety meeting after two juveniles were shot outside of a public library in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened last week outside the Legler Regional Library near Pulaski and Wilcox.

A security guard carried a 12-year-old victim inside and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. A 16-year-old was also shot in the leg.

An arrest was made in connection with the shooting.

Tonight's community meeting at the library starts at 6 p.m.