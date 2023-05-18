Watch CBS News
CPD hosting public safety meeting after 2 juveniles shot outside West Garfield Park library

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting a public safety meeting Thursday after two juveniles were shot outside of a public library.

One of the suspects may be a girl as young as 10 years old.

The shooting happened Tuesday outside the Legler Regional Library near Pulaski Road and Wilcox Street.

A security guard carried a 12-year-old victim inside and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. A 16-year-old was also shot in the leg.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Two suspects were arrested -- one is believed to be a child.

The press conference will happen outside of the library today at 1:30 p.m

