CPD hosting public safety meeting after 2 juveniles shot outside West Garfield Park library
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting a public safety meeting Thursday after two juveniles were shot outside of a public library.
One of the suspects may be a girl as young as 10 years old.
The shooting happened Tuesday outside the Legler Regional Library near Pulaski Road and Wilcox Street.
A security guard carried a 12-year-old victim inside and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. A 16-year-old was also shot in the leg.
Both victims are expected to be okay.
Two suspects were arrested -- one is believed to be a child.
The press conference will happen outside of the library today at 1:30 p.m
