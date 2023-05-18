Man charged in West Garfield Park shooting that wounded boys, ages 12 and 16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Brookfield man was charged Thursday in a shooting that wounded two boys – ages 12 and 16 – on the city's West Side this week.

Adam Avizius, 37, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The shooting happened on Pulaski Road near Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday – not too long after school let out. The Legler Regional Library is located near the scene.

Inside the library, 115 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago Police found a 12-year-old who had been shot. A security guard had carried the boy inside the library and attempted to render aid to him and keep him alive until an ambulance arrived.

The 12-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

The 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Officers found an adult male suspect, and a female suspect, nearby in the 3900 block of West Madison Street – and arrested both of them. Police radio traffic suggests the female suspect could be as young as 10 years old.

The radio traffic indicated that police believe the girl was with the gunman and handed him the gun before he began shooting.

No charges or citations against anyone besides Avizius were reported Thursday.

Neighbors in the area are calling for peace. On Thursday, a group gathered outside the Legler Library near where the shooting happened - asking for everyone to step up to help create a safe environment for families in the area.

They say this responsibility goes beyond the police.