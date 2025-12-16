Jewish community fridge in Skokie, named after Hersh Goldberg-Polin, offers free food to people in need

As Jews around the world and in the Chicago area light candles in celebration of Hanukkah, there's a new way they're helping people experiencing food insecurity.

A refrigerator, located in an alley in Skokie, Illinois, is stocked with food. It is unlocked, so that anyone can grab what they need.

Volunteers stock the community fridge with fresh milk, meat, and produce, as well as a pantry with packaged goods. However, those same volunteers will never know all the people who get this food.

"Anyone who's struggling with food insecurity can come get the food they need 24 hours a day," Rabbi Hody Nemes said.

The fridge is always open.

"People can take from it anonymously so that no one has to feel the stigma or shame in taking the food they need," he said.

It was launched recently by the Jewish organization, Solu, led by Rabbi Nemes.

The food is all kosher, and people are using it.

"We think this is the first kosher community fridge in he country, where we have volunteers checking to make sure that all of the food is certified kosher. We have kosher leftovers, kosher groceries," he said.

"Almost every time I come here, which is almost daily, I encounter someone who's getting food from the fridge," said lead volunteer Amanda Goldstein.

"It is very sobering to see what a great need there is in our neighborhood and how quickly the fridge and the pantry itself are being emptied," volunteer Shaina Herring said.

It also carries an important name — Hersh's Fridge.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who had ties to the Chicago area, was taken hostage in Israel on Oct. 7 and later killed.

"The very first meeting of our fridge team happened the morning after we found out that Hersh Goldberger-Polin had been murdered," Rabbi Nemes said. "Hersh was an inspiring young man who died far, far too young. Hersh Goldberger-Polin, we understand, stood for bridge building, for connection, for building compassion in the world. He wanted to build peace and connection between communities. This fridge is a living tribute to him and to those values."

A living tribute that continues to inspire others.

"I wanted to make even the smallest difference in someone's life." Tsofia Goldstein said.

"I think it's really important because then a lot of people in our community will have food," Noam Herring said.

"You get to help other people. You don't really know who you're helping, but you're still helping someone, which is nice," Liva Herring said.

Even though Hersh's fridge is full of kosher food, rabbi Nemes said it's open to anyone who might need something to eat.

He also said there is already interest in creating more Hersh's Fridge locations in other communities.