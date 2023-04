Commission on Landmarks considering saving Warehouse in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Commission on Chicago Landmarks is considering saving - the so-called home of house music - the Warehouse on the West Side.

The term was coined by the late DJ Frankie Knuckles who helped elevate the music scene.

A petition drive helped put the matter on the commission's agenda for this Thursday.