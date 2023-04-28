Burglars target commercial business garages, steal cars on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing a warning of recent garage burglaries involving commercial businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

There have been six break-ins – each one happening last week in the Jefferson Park and Albany Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, between three and six unknown suspects would pry open the overheard or garage door, enter the business, and break in and drive off in the stolen cars.

Incident times and locations:

· 4500 block of North Kedzie Avenue on April 16, 2023, at 4 p.m.

· 4500 block of North Kedzie Avenue on April 19, 2023, at 3:41 a.m.

· 5600 block of North Elston Avenue on April 23. 2023, at 6 p.m.

· 5500 block of North-Northwest Highway on April 23, 2023, at 6:26 p.m.

· 5900 block of North-Northwest Highway on April 23, 2023, at 6:52 p.m.

· 5600 block of North Elston Avenue between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on April 23, 2023

Police didn't have any descriptions of the suspects.

What you can do:

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the off

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394