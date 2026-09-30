Chicago police issue alert about sting of overnight business burglaries on North, West Sides

Chicago police are warning businesses on the city's North and West Sides about a string of commercial burglaries that occurred overnight.

Chicago police said at least nine burglaries were reported during the early morning hours on Wednesday in the Lincoln Park, Avondale, Logan Square, West Town, Belmont Garden and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, four unknown suspects arrived at a business in a gray Honda Pilot. They targeted cash registers, cash in gaming machines and store merchandise. Police said the crew tried to target ATMs but were unsuccessful in removing or opening them.

Incident times and locations:

2700 block of North Ashland Avenue at 3:13 a.m. - Lincoln Park

2400 block of West Diversey Avenue at 3:28 a.m. - Avondale

2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 3:40 a.m. - Logan Square

1300 block of North Western Avenue at 3:57 a.m. - West Town

4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue between 3:40-3:45 a.m. - Belmont Gardens

3600 block of West North Avenue at 3:57 a.m. - Humboldt Park

2300 block of West Chicago Avenue between 4:13-4:20 a.m. - West Town

800 block of North Western Avenue at 4:24 a.m. - West Town

2400 block of North Clark Street between 1-6 a.m. Lincoln Park

Police only had a vague description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 26CWP026.