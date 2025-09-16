Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd deploying goats to help protect Chicago-area power lines

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Beth Godvik

/ CBS Chicago

ComEd deploying goats to help protect power lines
ComEd deploying goats to help protect power lines 00:27

ComEd is deploying a team of goats to clear overgrown vegetation beneath power lines.

On Tuesday, the goat teams will make a special appearance at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

This year marks the fifth season of ComEd's goat vegetation management program, which has helped clear almost five acres of brush to support power for customers across Northern Illinois.  

As ComEd officials said in a written release, "They're BAAAAAACK!" 

Since 2019, ComEd has used more than 200 goats to help avoid outages and service disruptions. They clear the brush in hard-to-reach areas. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue