ComEd deploying goats to help protect Chicago-area power lines

ComEd is deploying a team of goats to clear overgrown vegetation beneath power lines.

On Tuesday, the goat teams will make a special appearance at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year marks the fifth season of ComEd's goat vegetation management program, which has helped clear almost five acres of brush to support power for customers across Northern Illinois.

As ComEd officials said in a written release, "They're BAAAAAACK!"

Since 2019, ComEd has used more than 200 goats to help avoid outages and service disruptions. They clear the brush in hard-to-reach areas.