ComEd offering new discount on electric bills starting next year, as winter heat bills loom

As the cold Chicago winter begins and households start staring down rising heating bills, ComEd is launching a new discount for people with qualifying household income to help with their electricity costs.

CBS News Chicago Meteorologist David Yeomans said this has been an early and harsh start to winter for the Chicago area. A check through records found 2025 has seen the most snow on the ground consistently from the end of November to the end of December on record.

Illinoisans have been projected to pay up to $200 more in electricity this year compared to last, a 15% increase that could be even higher in winter.

"This time of year can be extremely tough for customers," said Kara Schwear, finance assistance expert at ComEd.

ComEd announced a new program called LID, which stands for Low-Income Discount, meant to help people whose household income is up to three times the federal poverty line.

"It will enable qualifying income eligible customers to receive a percentage-based discount on their monthly electric bill, and that's determined by income level," she said.

The program launched on Jan. 1, 2026. The company is required by the Illinois Commerce Commission to do this, part of a state climate legislation that was passed in 2021.

Peoples Gas has a similar program that began in 2024.

"Customers with lower incomes can get permanently reduced rates on their heating bills," said David Schwartz, Peoples Gas spokesperson.

For both utilities, the discounts increase depending on a family's income and need, ranging from 5% to 83% of heating bills based on income level.

There is also federal assistance for anyone in this situation; often, an application for those funds under a program called LIHEAP will apply to the same programs for Comed and Peoples Gas.