Judge dismisses bribery charge against ComEd in case that led to Speaker Madigan indictment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge has dismissed a bribery charge filed against ComEd three years ago, in a scheme that led to the convictions of four former executives and lobbyists, and the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

As part of a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors, ComEd agreed to cooperate with a sweeping federal probe and pay a $200 million fine.

Under terms of the deferred prosecution agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the bribery charge against ComEd after three years if it cooperated with the investigation, and complied with other obligations.

At the time federal prosecutors announced the deferred prosecution agreement three years ago, they described ComEd's cooperation with their investigation as "substantial."

As part of their deal with the feds, ComEd agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, make its employees and executives available for questioning, report any criminal activity they were aware of, and pay a $200 million fine.

ComEd was not allowed to seek any tax deduction in connection to its payment of the $200 million fine, and could not seek to recover the cost of the fine through surcharges, fees, or any other charges to its customers.

At a hearing on Monday, federal prosecutors moved to dismiss the bribery charge against ComEd, telling U.S. District Judge John Kness that the utility company had lived up to its deal, including paying the entire fine. Kness granted the feds' motion to dismiss the charge.

The U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment on the dismissal of the bribery charge against ComEd, and ComEd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just four months after ComEd was charged with bribery in 2020, four former ComEd executives, lobbyists, and consultants were indicted for conspiring to curry favor from then-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in advancing legislation benefiting the utility.

Earlier this year, all four of those defendants were convicted of all charges in the scheme to bribe Madigan.

Former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty were found guilty on each and every count of a nine-count indictment accusing them of conspiracy, bribery, and falsifying documents.

Federal prosecutors accused the defendants of using their influence to reward former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011, in order to ensure Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd. Defendant McClain is also a close Madigan confidant.

The indictment claimed the four defendants conspired to influence and reward the speaker by arranging for jobs and contracts for his political allies and workers.

Madigan himself is awaiting a trial next April on racketeering and bribery charges alongside McClain.

They are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses - including ComEd - in which the businesses paid Madigan's associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. Federal prosecutors said Madigan used his various political positions as part of a long-term scheme to arrange for no-show jobs for his political workers, and personal benefits for himself.

Months after the initial indictment against Madigan for the ComEd bribery scheme, federal prosecutors added another charge to the case, accusing him and McClain of scheming with AT&T to arrange for a $22,500 payment to a Madigan ally in exchange for the speaker's influence over legislation that would benefit the telephone company.

Former AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza also has been indicted for his role in the conspiracy, and AT&T has agreed to pay a $23 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the feds.

Meantime, Madigan's former chief of staff, Timothy Mapes, faces trial next month on perjury charges, accused of lying to the grand jury that investigated Madigan.