Colston Loveland named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after Bears' game-winning TD vs. Bengals

Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his 118-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Bengals, including the game-winning score with 17 seconds to go.

It was a breakout game for the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, capped by a 58-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to give the Bears the 47-42 victory.

It was the longest game-winning touchdown catch by an NFL tight end since 2015, and the third longest in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime by any rookie since at least 1970, according to ChicagoBears.com.

Loveland is only the second Bears rookie tight end since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka in 1961 to have at least 100 yards and multiple touchdown catches in a game, and the first NFL rookie tight end to accomplish the feat since 1980.

He is the second Bears player to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season, joining Williams, who won the award after his four-touchdown game against the Cowboys in Week 3. The Bears are the only team with multiple Offensive Player of the Week winners this season.

Loveland is the third Bears rookie to win the award, joining running backs Anthony Thomas in 2001 and Jordan Howard in 2016. He's also only the third rookie tight end to be named Offensive Player of the Week, joining Mike Dyal with the Raiders in 1989 and Jeremy Schockey with the Giants in 2002.