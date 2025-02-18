Colson Montgomery set to make jump to big leagues with White Sox

White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery has been on the radar for a few years — and now, the 2021 first-round pick is poised to make the jump to the big leagues.

The power-hitting shortstop had some struggles last season at Triple-A, but has come to Sox Camp in Glendale, Arizona confident that he can compete and earn his spot on the team in spring training.

"You want to be the best, you have to kind of envision yourself at the big-league level, so yeah, of course I want to see myself at the big-league level," Montgomery said. "But also, there's a lot of really good players also competing for jobs and things like that, so I'm going to respect whatever decision they have, but I mean, I'm going to do whatever I can to help the team win."

Montgomery said he is learning from the veterans who are still around.

"We brought in a lot of really good veterans, so it's really cool just to talk to them, pick their brains — "and not even about baseball; just kind of how they go about their business, how you go about yourself as a pro," he said. "We also got a lot of really young talent, and I think that's what the fans and everybody should be really excited for."

The 6-foot 4-inch Montgomery was the 22nd pick in the first round in 2021. The White Sox signed him to a $3 million contract.