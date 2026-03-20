MacKinnon stars as the Avalanche beat the Blackhawks 4-1 to clinch playoff spot

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists in Colorado's 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, helping the Avalanche become the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had lost four of five. Nazem Kadri, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.

The league-leading Avalanche (45-13-10) moved four points ahead of idle Dallas for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Wyatt Kaiser scored for Chicago (26-31-12), and Arvid Soderblom stopped 45 shots.

The last-place Blackhawks played without defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Andrew Mangiapane because of unspecified injuries. They were hurt Thursday night in a 2-1 victory at Minnesota.

Kadri made it 3-1 with a power-play goal 36 seconds into the third period. It was Kadri's second goal in seven games since he was reacquired by Colorado in a trade with Calgary.

Nichushkin helped close it out with his 15th goal at 8:34. MacKinnon picked up his team-high 69th assist on the play.

Colorado jumped in front with two goals during a dominant first period.

Slick passes by MacKinnon and Nichushkin set up Necas for his 32nd goal at 13:19, extending his career high. Necas has 10 goals and 12 assists in his last 13 games.

Nelson added a power-play goal at 15:22. It was Nelson's first goal since Feb. 25 and No. 31 on the year.

Chicago trimmed the deficit to 2-1 on Kaiser's sixth goal 6:48 into the second. Ryan Greene found a streaking Kaiser with a perfectly placed pass, and the defenseman beat Mackenzie Blackwood through the goaltender's legs.

The Avalanche are at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. The Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl