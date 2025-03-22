Cooler-than-normal temps Saturday morning for Chicago area
This morning, temperatures are very mild, but a cold front is just coming through, bringing in cold air and the possibility of a few morning snowflakes.
Gusty winds accompany the front. The good news is that the day will become mostly sunny, with temperatures settling in at a cooler-than-normal 43. Rain is on tap for tomorrow.
Forecast at a glance
TODAY: An early morning rain or snow shower is possible, becoming mostly sunny. A breezy high of 43, NW wind gusting to 25.
TONIGHT: Clouds and 33.
SUNDAY: Rain. Winds gusting to 30 mph. High of 50.