Cooler-than-normal temps Saturday morning for Chicago area

This morning, temperatures are very mild, but a cold front is just coming through, bringing in cold air and the possibility of a few morning snowflakes.

Gusty winds accompany the front. The good news is that the day will become mostly sunny, with temperatures settling in at a cooler-than-normal 43. Rain is on tap for tomorrow.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: An early morning rain or snow shower is possible, becoming mostly sunny. A breezy high of 43, NW wind gusting to 25.

TONIGHT: Clouds and 33.

SUNDAY: Rain. Winds gusting to 30 mph. High of 50.

