Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooler-than-normal temps Saturday morning for Chicago area

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny, cooler-than-normal temps for Chicago area
Sunny, cooler-than-normal temps for Chicago area 02:04

This morning, temperatures are very mild, but a cold front is just coming through, bringing in cold air and the possibility of a few morning snowflakes. 

today-mar-22.png
CBS News Chicago
today-sunny-mar-22.png
CBS News Chicago
tonight-wx-mar-22.png
CBS News Chicago

Gusty winds accompany the front. The good news is that the day will become mostly sunny, with temperatures settling in at a cooler-than-normal 43. Rain is on tap for tomorrow.

tomorrow-mar-22.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: An early morning rain or snow shower is possible, becoming mostly sunny. A breezy high of 43, NW wind gusting to 25.

TONIGHT: Clouds and 33.

SUNDAY: Rain. Winds gusting to 30 mph. High of 50.

7-day-mar-22.png
CBS News Chicago
next-10-mar-22.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.