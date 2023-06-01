Watch CBS News
Coleman Hawkins returning to Illini rather than entering NBA Draft

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

(CBS) -- Coleman Hawkins has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Fighting Illini next year.

Hawkins participated in the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month. He had until May 31 to withdraw from the draft.

The big man led the Illini in rebounding and was third in scoring during his junior season.

Hawkins said earlier this month that he was happy to get the invite and hoping the combine helps him not only make a decision on his future, but also serve as a learning experience.

Hawkins' Illini teammate, Terrence Shannon Jr., also decided to stay with Illinois after participating in the combine.

