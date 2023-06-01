Watch CBS News
Terrence Shannon Jr. to return to Illini, withdraw from NBA Draft

/ CBS/AP

(CBS/AP) -- Terrence Shannon Jr. will be returning to the Fighting Illini rather than joining the NBA Draft.

He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday evening.

The 6-6 guard is returning for a fifth college season at Illinois after averaging 17.2 points.

The Chicago native and Illini star participated in the NBA Draft Combine this month. He showed out during the workouts, especially in the three-quarter court sprint, posting the fastest time among all the prospects.

