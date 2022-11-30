First Alert Weather: Cold finish to November
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bitter finish to the month of November.
Stiff breezes prompt wind chills in the teens for much of the day. Winds ease tonight as the thermometer falls back to the teens and 20s.
Wind chills may hover close to zero by night. Temperatures moderate back near normal by week's end. Rain chances return by the end of the weekend.
TODAY:BECOMING SUNNY, BITTER WIND CHILLS HIGH: 31
TONIGHT: WINDS EASE, SINGLE DIGIT WIND CHILLS LOW: 19
TOMORROW: THAWING OUT, SUNNY AND BRISK HIGH: 37
