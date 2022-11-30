Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold finish to November

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bitter finish to the month of November.

daypart-5-panel-today-9.png
CBS News Chicago

Stiff breezes prompt wind chills in the teens for much of the day. Winds ease tonight as the thermometer falls back to the teens and 20s. 

futurecast-wind-gusts-4km-adi.png
CBS News Chicago

Wind chills may hover close to zero by night. Temperatures moderate back near normal by week's end. Rain chances return by the end of the weekend. 

futurecast-feels-4km-adi.png
CBS News Chicago
weekend-forecast-6.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY:BECOMING SUNNY, BITTER WIND CHILLS HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: WINDS EASE, SINGLE DIGIT WIND CHILLS LOW: 19

TOMORROW: THAWING OUT, SUNNY AND BRISK HIGH: 37

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-14.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 4:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.