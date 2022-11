2's Got Your Ticket: Clue, the comedy wrapped in a mystery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's no mystery why the board game Clue is a family favorite.

And now it's on stage as a fast-paced farce at the Mercury Theater. 2's Got Your Ticket to this funny performance. Here's CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole.

It’s no mystery why critics love Clue! Tickets are selling scary fast 🔍 Get yours before it’s too late: https://www.mercurytheaterchicago.com/clue-1#/ #cluechicago Posted by Mercury Theater on Wednesday, November 2, 2022