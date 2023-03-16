First Alert Weather: Cloudy with showers later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry start with showers developing late in the morning.

Rainy and windy through the night, possibly ending as wet snow early Friday. No major impacts are expected for the Friday morning commute.

Cold and blustery finish to the week. It'll be a struggle for many by Saturday to get out of the 20s. Sunshine returns Sunday as highs reach the upper 30s.

TODAY: WINDY AND DAMP WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: WINDY AND RAINY, BECOMING COLDER LOW: 34

TOMORROW: CLEARING SKY, COLD & BLUSTERY HIGH: 39