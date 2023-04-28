Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy with rain chances through weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers over weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers over weekend 01:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. A passing light shower or sprinkles will be possible through 7 p.m.

CBS News Chicago

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 40s.

CBS News Chicago

Cloudy skies on Saturday with showers likely. A cold front will move across the area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., allowing for numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lingering showers will be possible through Saturday evening and night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s but fall to the low 40s at night.

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

Cloudy skies for Sunday with a chance for light rain. Much cooler Sunday afternoon with highs only in the low 50s. Upper 40s and mostly cloudy for Monday.

CBS News Chicago

Highs return to the 60s by the middle of the next workweek.

CBS News Chicago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a spotty light shower or sprinkle possible. High 58°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 41°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance for showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible. High 58°

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of light rain or drizzle. High 50°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

