Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy with rain chances through weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers over weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. A passing light shower or sprinkles will be possible through 7 p.m.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 40s.

Cloudy skies on Saturday with showers likely. A cold front will move across the area between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., allowing for numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lingering showers will be possible through Saturday evening and night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s but fall to the low 40s at night.

Cloudy skies for Sunday with a chance for light rain. Much cooler Sunday afternoon with highs only in the low 50s. Upper 40s and mostly cloudy for Monday.

Highs return to the 60s by the middle of the next workweek.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a spotty light shower or sprinkle possible. High 58°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 41°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance for showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible. High 58°

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of light rain or drizzle. High 50°